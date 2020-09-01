Telefónica activates 5G across Spain

Telefónica switched on its 5G network in Spain.



Telefónica is promising to bring 5G to 75% of the Spanish population by the end of the year.





The first phase of the rollout combines NSA (non-standalone) 5G and DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing) using the 3.5 GHz band (the only 5G band frequency already licensed to operators) and the mid-band (1800-2100 MHz). The second phase will bring SA (standalone) 5G once the technology is fully standardized.The new deployments will take place in tandem with a gradual shut-down of the 2G and 3G networks, which is slated for 2025. Telefónica also expects to have replaced 100% of its old copper network with fiber by 2025.The announcement was made by José María Álvarez-Pallete, Telefónica’s Executive Chairman, who stressed that “the launch of our 5G network constitutes a leap forward towards the hyperconnectivity that will change the future of Spain”. The switching on of Telefónica’s 5G network comes after Álvarez-Pallete confirmed Telefónica’s commitment to promote the complete digitisation of the country last July. “It’s 5G for everyone, without any exceptions. In all the autonomous communities. Telefónica will accelerate the digitisation of SMEs, the public administrations and the general public with this initiative. “Like fibre and like so many other great things, 5G is Telefónica”, explained the company’s chief executive.