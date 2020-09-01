Teledyne LeCroy tests 200GbE PAM4

Teledyne LeCroy announced the support for complete analysis of IEEE 802.3cd based 200GbE Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM4) Ethernet links in the SierraNet M648 Ethernet and Fibre Channel Protocol Test System with the latest Net Protocol Suite software version 4.30.
SierraNet M648 offers extensive and deep Ethernet protocol analysis, including InFusion traffic impairment tools for both NRZ and PAM4 signaling and is the only dedicated analysis tool in the market to offer complete test and network validation tools covering the full range of ethernet speeds and protocols available.
"The IEEE 802.3cd signaling and data rates are seeing accelerated adoption, and 200GbE is a key element for achieving the high-speed access to cloud and enterprise data storage. With a focus on both the transport layer as well as the supporting storage protocols, the SierraNet is essential for maintaining critical networks, and to improve uptime, energy and resources," said David Rodgers, Senior Product Manager with Teledyne LeCroy.