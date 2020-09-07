TDC activates 5G in Denmark with Ericsson

TDC activated its commercial 5G network across Denmark. TDC is using the 3.5GHz spectrum band. The launch includes the major Danish cities of Copenhagen, Odense, Aarhus and Helsingør. Ericsson is the network vendor.



Ericsson was announced as TDC’s 5G radio and core provider in March 2019. Since September 2019, Ericsson has also operated TDC’s mobile network with Ericsson Operations Engine.







Ericsson’s 5G partnership with TDC Denmark includes Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions from Ericsson Radio System and core solutions from Ericsson’s 5G Core portfolio.Site deployment of Ericsson 5G products and solutions got underway in October 2019. Since then, almost 3,000 base station sites have been equipped with Ericsson’s 5G technology throughout Denmark, amounting to more than 100 sites per week. On one day alone, Ericsson field professionals equipped 35 sites.Jenny Lindqvist, Head of Northern and Central Europe, Ericsson, says: “We have worked very closely with TDC to rapidly meet their 5G deployment needs. 5G will deliver huge benefits for both consumers and industries in Denmark. Our Innovation Hub – a joint TDC and Ericsson team driving innovation and new business opportunities related to 5G – will play an important role in this. It has already resulted in deploying the first industrial 5G network in Denmark with Grundfos, as well as developing new opportunities related to 5G within key industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, media and entertainment.”