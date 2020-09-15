T-Mobile US signs 15-year lease with American Tower

T-Mobile announced a 15-year agreement to lease sites from American Tower across the United States. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The companies said the new agreement allows T-Mobile to increase momentum on its rapid 5G deployment, adding coverage and enhancing speed in thousands of cities and towns across the country.

“Wireless mobility has never been more critical for consumers and businesses alike, and as technology continues to advance into 5G and beyond, that will only increase,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “Through our multiyear agreement with American Tower, we’ve secured T-Mobile’s ability not only to accelerate our aggressive 5G build, but also to continue to deliver connectivity for our customers well into the future.”

“We look forward to strengthening our valued partnership with T-Mobile through this mutually beneficial, long-term agreement,” said Tom Bartlett, CEO, American Tower Corporation. “We’re excited to help T-Mobile deploy next-generation 5G service across the country quickly and efficiently by utilizing our extensive nationwide portfolio of communications sites.”

