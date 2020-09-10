T-Mobile hits 5.6 Gbps with Ericsson's 16-layer MU-MIMO

T-Mobile achieved peak cell throughput of more than 5.6 Gbps on one channel of 2.5 GHz spectrum in a demonstration of 16-layer multi-user multi-input multi-output (MU-MIMO) technology.The demonstration achieved more than 700 Mbps on each device in the cell.

The demonstration used Ericsson's commercially available massive MIMO radio with 64 antennas from Ericsson and OnePlus 8 5G smartphones. Sixteen unique streams of data were transmitted — each stream capable of hitting more than 350 Mbps. With two data streams for each device, a total of 700+ Mbps for each smartphone was achieved.

T-Mobile said it expects to begin deploying the technology this year.

“This is what you get when you pair T-Mobile’s unmatched spectrum portfolio with the best damn team in wireless — innovation that changes the game for the entire industry,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “We have a 5G network that’s second to none, and it’s getting better by the day thanks to our amazing engineers and partners. Just wait until you see what they do next for our customers!”

In tech terms, with 100 MHz of total 5G spectrum in the demonstration, T-Mobile was able to achieve an 50+ bps/Hz in spectral efficiency.

https://www.t-mobile.com/news/network/t-mobile-achieves-mind-blowing-5g-speeds-with-mu-mimo