Spectra Logic's tape library stores one Exabyte uncompressed

Spectra Logic's ninth-generation LTO tape library is now able to store an industry-first exabyte (one million terabytes) of uncompressed data in a single 45-frame system.

The company said its latest LTO technology surpasses the per-cartridge capacity of LTO-8 by 50 percent to 18TB native, and advances full height LTO-9 drive performance by 15 percent to 400 MB/s native.

Extending to Generation 12, the new LTO roadmap outlines future per-cartridge capacities of LTO technology, with LTO-10 achieving up to 36TB native; LTO-11 up to 72TB native, and LTO-12 up to 144TB native. This progression provides tape users with the assurance that their investment in tape is secure and that they will benefit from the best cost per gigabyte to store their data over its lifespan.

“We’re pleased to have the increased capacity and performance of LTO-9 tape technology, as well as the roadmap to LTO-12,” said Nathan Thompson, CEO of Spectra Logic. “The native 400MB/second transfer rate of the LTO-9 full height drive now matches the high performance Enterprise tape drive. We’re gratified to be the first in the industry to deliver a tape library that can store an astounding exabyte of native data with LTO-9 drives and media – and are pleased with the long-term roadmap of LTO.”

Highlights of TFinity include: