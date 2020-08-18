SpaceX completes 12th Starlink launch, private testing undeway

SpaceX successfully completed its 12th Starlink launch mission, delivering a further 60 satellites to orbit and bringing the constellation size to over 700.



During the launch webcast, SpaceX disclosed that private beta testing of the Starlink network has achieved download speeds of 100 Mbps with "super good latency" capable of supporting the fastest online video games. SpaceX also confirmed that inter-satellite links using "space lasers" have been successfully tested. Once the constellation is fully operational, the inter-satellite links should be able to transfer large data flows across the globe.



