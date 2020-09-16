Snowflake soars in IPO -- cloud data warehousing

Snowflake, a start-up based in San Mateo, California, completed an initial public offering (IPO) of 28,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $120.00 per share. Trading (Nasdaq: SNOW) closed on Wednesday at $253.93 per share.

Snowflake is known for its cloud data platform. The company says its customers currently have more than 250PB of data managed by the Snowflake cloud data platform, with more than 515 million data workloads that run each day. The company has more than 2,000 employees in 19 countries.



