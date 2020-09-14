Silicon Photonics Copackaging Webinar - September 16

Silicon photonics is advancing rapidly with new approaches in manufacturing.

On Weds., September 16 at 10:00am (Pacific) we will host a webinar on Silicon Photonics Co-Packaging and Manufacturing Techniques with IBM's B. Alexander Janta-Polczynski and Vikas Gupta of GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

The manufacturing techniques for silicon photonics being developed by these partners have the potential to significantly reduce packaging costs for datacom, LiDAR & photonic computing applications — including at very high data rates of 800G.

This is a free webinar and everyone is welcome to attend. If you can’t make it at that time on September. 16, we will post a replay soon. Thanks!











