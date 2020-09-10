Semtech samples 5G CDR with single-ended EML laser driver

Semtech has begun sampling its new ClearEdge Clock and Data Recovery (CDR) IC, which integrates a single-ended EML laser driver optimized to enable the use of alternative optics for 5G. The company claims its platform offers the lowest power and smallest package size for SFP28 LAN-WDM (LWDM) optical modules.

Semtech’s ClearEdge (GN2154) IC enables industry-leading performance in LWDM modules with low cost EML lasers, while offering ultra-low power of 550mW typical (with 1.85VppSE driver swing) in a small 3.24mm x 2.05mm WLCSP package.

Semtech’s ClearEdge CDR and FiberEdge PMD platform for 5G applications includes:

25G SFP28 300m LR-lite, LR 10km, BiDi, CWDM, MWDM optical modules

GN2152: Bi-directional 24-28G ClearEdge CDR with Integrated DML driver

GN1086: Next generation 24-28G FiberEdge TIA

25G SFP28 LWDM optical modules

GN2154: Bi-directional 24-28G ClearEdge CDR with Integrated SE EML driver

GN1086: Next generation 24-28G FiberEdge TIA

25G SFP28 DWDM, Tunable optical modules

GN2146: Bi-directional 24-28G ClearEdge CDR with Integrated EML / MZM driver

GN1086: Next generation 24-28G FiberEdge TIA

“Semtech has worked closely with its customers and laser partners to understand the challenges of developing an effective solution for LWDM optical transceiver modules and we believe this is a truly disruptive solution in this space,” said Raza Khan, Senior Market Manager for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “Semtech offers a broad and unique portfolio to enable complete 5G wireless solutions with an extensive range of module requirements. We expect to continue leading the 5G wireless market with innovative IC offerings.”



