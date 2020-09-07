Huawei has launched an internal funding program that is selling virtual shares to employees, according to South China Morning Post. The program is seen as a way for Huawei to raise funds for its R&D programs amidst increasing pressure from U.S. sanctions. Huawei did not confirm the report.
https://www.scmp.com/tech/big-tech/article/3100548/huawei-seeks-raise-fresh-funds-employees-amid-us-trade-sanctions
Monday, September 7, 2020
SCMP: Huawei seeks to raise fresh funds from employees
Monday, September 07, 2020 Huawei
Huawei has launched an internal funding program that is selling virtual shares to employees, according to South China Morning Post. The program is seen as a way for Huawei to raise funds for its R&D programs amidst increasing pressure from U.S. sanctions. Huawei did not confirm the report.