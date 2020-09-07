Monday, September 7, 2020

SCMP: Huawei seeks to raise fresh funds from employees

Huawei has launched an internal funding program that is selling virtual shares to employees, according to South China Morning Post.  The program is seen as a way for Huawei to raise funds for its R&D programs amidst increasing pressure from U.S. sanctions. Huawei did not confirm the report.

https://www.scmp.com/tech/big-tech/article/3100548/huawei-seeks-raise-fresh-funds-employees-amid-us-trade-sanctions