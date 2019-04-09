Samsung wins huge 5G contract with Verizon

Samsung Electronics America has won a contract valued at approximately US$6.6 billion (7.9 trillion won) to supply network infrastructure to Verizon. The announcement was made in a financial disclosure posted by Samsung in Korea. The contract runs through 2025.



The contract is likely the largest 5G infrastructure deal to date for Samsung and likely comes as a loss to one of Verizon's European suppliers.



http://dart.fss.or.kr/dsaf001/main.do?rcpNo=20200907800091





Samsung Electronics introduced a new 5G New Radio (NR) Access Unit (AU) supporting 28GHz spectrum and including a radio, antenna and digital unit in one compact box. The product is powered by Samsung’s in-house 5G RF chipset (announced earlier this year here and the company’s first 5G NR system-on-a-chip (SoC) modem (S9100).Earlier this year, Samsung Networks successfully deployed its first-generation 5G NR radio base stations in the U.S. with separated radio and digital units (RU-DU separated radio). By integrating these RU-DU technologies with 1,024 antenna elements for mmWave spectrum into one compact box, the new AU can be more easily installed on streetlight poles and building walls, providing operators a faster, simplified way to build out 5G networks.The AU can deliver 10Gbps throughput, enabling operators to deliver higher 5G NR speeds to more users. Additionally, improved cost-efficiency is achieved by eliminating the need for ‘fronthaul’ fiber connections, thanks to the AU’s integration of the digital unit. Samsung is currently shipping the new AU to a leading U.S. Tier One mobile network operator.