Samsung and KDDI demo 5G network slicing

KDDI, in collaboration with Samsung, demonstrated a 5G end-to-end (E2E) network slicing demonstration with a RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) in Tokyo, Japan.

The demonstration showcased new use cases using 5G E2E network slicing on a virtual network that ties together Samsung’s virtualized core, virtualized RAN, and orchestration.

Key capabilities shown included low latency, guaranteed throughput and the creation of multiple slices. Furthermore, a RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) that managed radio resources to guarantee required service levels, was demonstrated. Samsung and KDDI aim to standardize E2E network slicing in an international standard organization.

“The demonstration provides a foundation that will allow KDDI to offer new 5G commercial services leveraging its 5G commercial networks,” said Toshikazu Yokai, Executive Officer, General Manager of Mobile Network Technical Development Division at KDDI. “Working with Samsung, we will continue to accelerate growth in advanced 5G technologies to benefit our customers.”

“This collaboration with KDDI on 5G E2E network slicing is a significant step towards new business models using 5G technology,” said Taiyeon Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Technology Service Team, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “This demonstration spotlights how Samsung’s advanced 5G solutions can support KDDI and open up new business opportunities by unlocking the full power of their 5G commercial network.”