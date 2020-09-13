Ribbon to offer its UCaaS on IBM Cloud

Ribbon Communications has joined the IBM Cloud for Financial Services ecosystem and intends to onboard its Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) offering to the platform.

Ribbon's Kandy Business Solutions will provide financial institutions with a full suite of cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) services (Cloud PBX, Cloud Collaboration, Cloud Contact Center, SIP Trunks) and clients like chat, video, voice and text, enabling the seamless transition of business communications to the cloud.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Ribbon Communications by helping to onboard its Kandy Business Solutions to the IBM Cloud for Financial Services," said Evaristus Mainsah, General Manager, Cloud, Cloud Pak and Edge Ecosystem, IBM. "Ribbon's offering can help financial institutions transform their business communications with a safe platform. Ribbon's participation in our ecosystem helps to provide financial services customers with innovative tools and solutions that enable them to move their operations to the cloud."