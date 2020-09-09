Ribbon announces 5G slicing based on Xilinx

Ribbon Communications is developing a 5G hybrid slicing solution in collaboration with Xilinx. Further details are expected later this month.



"Today's announcement highlights our leadership and innovation in packet optical networking," said Sigal Barda, Ribbon's VP of Product and Head of 5G Portfolio. "Our hybrid slicing capabilities enable operators to simultaneously deliver tomorrow's resource-intensive and low latency 5G services while gaining operational efficiencies from their networks, thereby maximizing the value of their infrastructure investment."



"We value our relationship with Ribbon and the advances we've made in the packet optical networking space together," said Safy Fishov, Vice President of Sales for North America and Europe, Wired and Wireless Group at Xilinx. "Thanks to our leading Virtex UltraScale+ technology, design services, and FLEX-E solution, Ribbon is helping to move the industry forward, offering an elegant hybrid slicing solution to support new 5G use and business cases including network sharing, private networks slices, and new mobile-based services online for gaming and eHealth."\