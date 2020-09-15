PacketLight supplies data center interconnect in Santiago

PIT Chile, a major Internet Exchange Point (IXP) for major CDNs including Facebook, Fastly, Google, and Microsoft, and local Chilean ISPs businesses, has deployed PacketLight's PL-2000T transponder to connect two of its data centers in Santiago, Chile.

The solution supports a 200G protected DCI link between two data centers in El Bosque and Santa Marta on three nodes of dark fiber.

PacketLight's PL-2000T enables the high capacity transport of up to 8 x 100Gbs Ethernet with integrated EDFA and optical switch, as well as optional embedded physical layer encryption to support future requirements.

"The link between El Bosque and Santa Marta sites ensures more capacity, more resilience, and lower latency between the data center nodes so we can operate at full capacity without any service degradation to our customers," said Ivan Žilić Schmidt, Director of Technology at PIT Chile. "Our experience with PacketLight Networks has exceeded expectations from the simplicity of installation to the quality of the DCI link."

"We are thrilled to provide PIT Chile an intuitive solution capable of meeting their needs for high capacity DCI while being simple enough to install amidst the challenges created by the pandemic," said Koby Reshef, CEO of PacketLight Networks. "The PL-2000T is an excellent representation of PacketLight's carrier-grade solutions that are simple, cost-effective, and easily scalable to support pay-as-you-grow architecture."

