Orange Polska selects ADTRAN’s Gfast fiber extension solutions

Orange Polska, Poland’s leading operator with 28% market share and over 13.7 million active customers, has selected ADTRAN’s 2nd Generation Gfast fiber extension solutions to further accelerate its delivery of high-quality, high-capacity broadband services to more homes and businesses.

“Orange Polska's ambition is to reach several thousand additional customers per year with faster broadband services, which we believe will improve their quality of life and allow more people to benefit from the Gigabit Society,” said Michal Wal, Director, Fixed Access Networks at Orange Polska. “ADTRAN was able to deliver the right solution, at scale, that will enable us to best serve our customers and achieve our network service goals today and into the future.”





“ADTRAN is committed to helping operators, like Orange Polska, build their best networks and extend the range and reach of high-capacity broadband services to any customer,” said Dr. Werner Heinrich, Head of Solutions Management at ADTRAN. “We offer the industry’s widest range of FTTH and fiber extension solutions, have the deepest access domain experience and a demonstrated commitment to delivering the open, scalable, standards-based solutions the industry needs to keep everyone connected.