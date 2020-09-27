NYU: Colloids in a diamond lattice offer potential for photonic circuits

Researchers at NYU have devised a new process for the reliable self-assembly of colloids in a diamond formation. The technique potentially could be used to develop highly efficient optical circuits for use in optical computing. Other potential applications include more reliable and cheaper light filters.

The research, which was led by David Pine, professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering and professor of physics at NYU, was detailed in an article appearing in the September 24 issue of Nature.

The technique involves the use of DNA to connect colloids in a diamond formation that results in a band gap for visible light.

“Dr. Pine’s long-sought demonstration of the first self-assembled colloidal diamond lattices will unlock new research and development opportunities for important Department of Defense technologies which could benefit from 3D photonic crystals,” said Dr. Evan Runnerstrom, program manager, Army Research Office (ARO), an element of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Army Research Laboratory.

https://www.nyu.edu/about/news-publications/news/2020/september/researchers-develop-method-to-create-colloidal-diamonds.html







