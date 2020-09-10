NTT Ltd. teams with India's AlefEdge on edge services

NTT Ltd. and AlefEdge announced their collaboration in India to deliver the power of 5G based edge internet to application developers through AlefEdge’s Software-Defined Mobile Edge Platform.

The companies are targetting the next generation of ultra-low latency and ultra-high-definition edge enhanced application services.

“Edge computing technology offers the ability to craft creative solutions for advanced applications that need low latency and remote processing. Edge computing is the answer to the growing demand for cloud computation and storage to be much closer to where it is needed, and not only in central locations,” said Lux Rao, Senior Director - Solutions, NTT Ltd. (India). “With a system integration and services portfolio that includes consulting, managed, and infrastructure services, NTT Ltd. can help roll out edge computing solutions that will transform application and network delivery economics in every industry in new ways,” he added.

