Nokia's Worldwide IoT Network Grid service builds on Equinix

Equinix has been selected as a strategic supplier for Nokia's Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) managed service.

Nokia's WING allows operators without an IoT footprint to gain fast entry to the IoT market or to help operators expand an existing IoT business.

Specifically, Nokia is leveraging Equinix IBX data centers to deploy both core and edge nodes to support mobile, IoT and cloud connectivity at global scale.

Nokia WING will use Platform Equinix to support markets across the globe in areas such as IoT data traffic and device density, as well as local regulatory environments (such as GDPR). Nokia is leveraging Equinix's global data center footprint to enable the efficient collection from, and distribution across, multiple networks and clouds. Additionally, Nokia and Equinix are exploring edge architectures and deployment models that can improve the performance of use cases relating to cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and IoT.





"Nokia WING offers a superior IoT service experience for operators through global network presence, unified orchestration and consistent service level agreements. This deal will support our efforts to manage IoT-related data analysis on a global basis," said Ankur Bhan, Head of WING, Nokia.

"Nokia needed access to multiple markets and ecosystems to connect to NSPs and enterprises who want a play in the IoT space. By directly connecting to Nokia WING, mobile network operators can capture business value across IoT, AI and security, with a connectivity strategy to support business transformation," states Jim Poole, VP, Equinix.