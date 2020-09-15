Nokia updates Self-Organizing Network software for zero-touch 5G automation

Nokia introduced upgraded cognitive Self-Organizing Networks software to drive zero-touch operations for 5G.

Instead of the traditional operator console, the software provides an objective driven dashboard that helps operations stakeholders – from chief experience officers to market engineers – to decipher how their objectives are realized by SON.

Nokia said its updated SON software increased operational efficiency by 80 percent in a proof of concept exercise conducted with a leading North American operator.

Nokia cognitive SON has a vendor-agnostic network slice management function to automate the radio slice life cycle and resource optimization. Leveraging ML and automation capabilities, Nokia cognitive SON will be able to optimize each slice separately to ensure better network availability and quality.

Brian McCann, Chief Product Officer of Nokia Software, said: “This cognitive upgrade to our Nokia SON solution massively reduces the need for manual work and technical expertise when optimizing radio networks, allowing us to deliver our promise for a much more efficient and error-free process that will ultimately result in better network quality and reliability. It is a timely product and one that reinforces Nokia’s software innovation leadership.”