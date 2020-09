NTT Group is preparing to buy back all shares of publically- traded DOCOMO, making it once again a wholly-owned subsidiary, according to Nikkei. The article cites pressure from the new Suga administration to lower mobile prices. The news also puts pressure on rivals Softbank and KDDI.

NTT Group currently retains about 66% equity in DOCOMO.

https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Business-deals/NTT-to-take-over-wireless-unit-Docomo-for-38bn