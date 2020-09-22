NETGEAR's latest DOCSIS 3.1 cable modems deliver 2.5 Gbps





NETGEAR released its next generation of high-speed DOCSIS 3.1 cable modems capable of delivering 2.5 Gbps performance.

Nighthawk CM2000 and CM2050v 2.5 Gbps modems feature:

2.5x internet speeds–– The next generation DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem with 2.5 gigabit ethernet port support up to 2.5x faster speeds than the first generation DOCSIS 3.1 modem.

Multi-gig internet speed system–– Experience a new generation of cable modems that deliver up to 2.5 Gbps Multi-Gigabit Internet.

Latest DOCSIS 3.1 technology— Join the new generation of cable modem with built in DOCSIS 3.1 modem. Experience the world’s fastest cable Internet download speed and up to 10X faster than DOCSIS 3.0ii.

Backward compatible–– Fully backwards compatible to 32x8 channel bonding in DOCSIS 3.0 mode.

Power savings–– Energy efficient to reduce cable modem power usage.

Save money–– Save up to $168 per year by eliminating monthly cable modem rental fees.

Multi-gig WiFi router support––Works best with routers with 2.5Gbps WAN Port, such as: Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh systems (RBk852, RBK853), Nighthawk RAX120 or the Nighthawk RAX200 WiFi 6 routers

The Nighthawk CM2050V 2.5Gbps Internet Speed Cable Telephony Modem is certified for easy set up with Comcast Xfinity Voice Plan and includes two telephone.

“At NETGEAR we are continually pushing forward with innovation to provide the latest technology for the greatest advancement in performance when it comes to one’s network connection,” said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR. “With these two new modems, the CM2000 and the CM2050v, we are now offering the capability to bring multi-gig internet into the home over cable.”











