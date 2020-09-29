NETGEAR combines multigigabit cable modem with mesh WiFi 6

NETGEAR introduced its Orbi WiFi 6 Tri-band Mesh System with DOCSIS 3.1 built-in cable modem.

The 8 stream WiFi 6 mesh system includes a dedicated quad stream 5Ghz backhaul channel for connectivity between the router and satellite which reduces congestion while allowing all devices on the network to run faster.

“Since 2016, NETGEAR has led the mesh category with the performance of our Orbi Tri-band Mesh WiFi Systems. Now, with the combination of the leading DOCSIS 3.1 modem technology and advanced WiFi 6 mesh, cable subscribers are being introduced to a new world of broadband access with the fastest internet speeds,” said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR.

MSRP is $599.99 USD. The stand-alone Orbi Mesh Cable Modem Router can also be purchased separately to add to an existing Orbi Mesh WiFi 6 System for an MSRP of $449.99 USD.



