Mitsubishi Electric will begin sampling its 100Gbps EML (electro-absorption modulator laser) CAN, which is aimed at 5G base stations.
The company says its new 100Gbps EML CAN will benefit from greater efficiency in manufacturing optical transceivers. The device is tuned to the 1310nm wavelength and will operate in the -40°C to + 95°C range.
Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Mitsubishi Electric samples 100Gbps EML
