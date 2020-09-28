Microsoft launches Azure for Operators

Microsoft launched an initiative called "Azure for Operators" that will provide core infrastructure to network operators.

The strategy aims to harness the power of the intelligent edge, connected by high-bandwidth fiber or 5G, to create new opportunities and better efficiencies for communication service providers.

Microsoft Azure for Operators is built on the company's recent acquisitio of Affirmed Networks and Metaswitch, as well as on its development of Azure Edge Zones, which are local extensions of Azure, deployed with carriers or as private infrastructure.

Jason Zander, Executive Vice President, Microsoft Azure, states "By harnessing the power of Microsoft Azure, on their edge, or in the cloud, operators can transition to a more flexible and scalable model, drive down infrastructure cost, use AI and machine learning (ML) to automate operations and create service differentiation. Furthermore, a hybrid and hyper-scale infrastructure will provide operators with the agility they need to rapidly innovate and experiment with new 5G services on a programmable network."

In a blog posting, Zander acknowledges that operators will want to have the control and visibility necessary to manage their unique industry requirements. Microsoft's network already connects with operators at more than 170 points of presence and over 20,000 peering connections around the globe.

Azure for Operators partners include Accenture, Asco’s, AT&T, Etisalat, HPE, Intel, Mavenir, RedHat, Samsung, Tech Mahindra, Telstra, Tillman Digital Cities, Verizon and VMWare, in addition to Microsoft’s own Affirmed and Metaswitch.

https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/microsoft-partners-with-the-telecommunications-industry-to-roll-out-5g-and-more/