Microsoft announces Azure Communication Services

Microsoft announced Azure Communication Services, the first fully managed communication platform offering from a major cloud provider.

Azure Communication Services is built natively on top of the Microsof Azure cloud at global scale using the same low latency global communication network as Microsoft Teams, which currently is supporting over 5 billion meeting minutes per day.

The idea is for enterprises to build rich communications into their existing application, including mobile apps, using the Azure communications network.

Azure Communication Services will enable developers to tap into other Azure services, such as Azure Cognitive Services for translation, sentiment analysis, etc. The service over encrypted communications to meet privacy and compliance needs, such as HIPAA and GDPR.

https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/services/communication-services/