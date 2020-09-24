Microsoft and Telstra enter cloud + 5G partnership

Microsoft and Telstra are extending their long-standing strategic partnership to focus on accelerating cloud-based solutions combined with 5G. Telstra has named Microsoft as its preferred cloud provider for ongoing internal digital transformation.

Telstra and Microsoft also agreed to:

harness IoT, Edge, AI and digital twin capability to develop important new industry solutions in areas such as asset tracking, supply chain management, telematics and smart spaces;

leverage Azure as preferred cloud for Telstra’s ongoing internal digital transformation.

explore and pursue technology and data-driven solutions to advance our sustainability and climate commitments and

build ground-breaking, nationally important solutions that leverage the Telstra Data Hub.

The companies also agreed to partner on digital twins for Telstra customers as well as for Telstra’s own commercial buildings and selected other infrastructure – which when fully deployed will be one of the largest Azure-based digital twins in Australia.

“We already have a longstanding relationship with Microsoft and have worked together in areas that are market-leading to create unique experiences for our customers. Over the past 18 months, we have exclusively launched Xbox All Access for Australian gamers, were the first to launch Telstra Calling for Office 365, the only native Teams voice calling plan in Australia, which we recently expanded to include Microsoft Business Voice for SMB customers; and co-collaborated on Telstra Data Hub to help industries better manage their data securely,” said Telstra CEO Andrew Penn.

“The broad adoption of cloud and 5G technology will create new opportunities for businesses worldwide, including in Australia,” said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. “We’re expanding our partnership with Telstra and bringing together the power of Azure and Telstra’s network to build new solutions in critical areas like asset tracking, supply-chain management, and smart spaces, harnessing the latest advances in AI, digital twins, and mixed reality.”

https://news.microsoft.com/2020/09/24/telstra-microsoft-partnership-signals-new-generation-digital-foundations-for-australian-businesses/