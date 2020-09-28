Microsoft 365 hit by outage

Microsoft 365 experienced a widespread on Monday evening across the United States.

The disruption left some users unable to access any services that leverage Azure Active Directory (AAD) including Outlook, Microsoft Teams and Teams Live Events as well as Office.com.

While the issue was being resolved, Microsoft said it was rerouting some traffic to alternate infrastructure.

About 4 hours after reports of the outage surfaced, Microsoft tweeted that the majority of services for most users had been recovered.





https://twitter.com/MSFT365Status



