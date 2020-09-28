Mavenir acquires ip.access for OpenRAN radio expertise

Mavenir has acquired ip.access Ltd, a leading 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G-ready small cell solutions provider. Financial terms were not disclosed.

ip.access, which is based in Cambridge, UK, has two primary lines of business; commercial communications networks deployed with service providers, and private networks deployed with system integrators for critical infrastructures, security and surveillance. The product line includes a family of plug-and-play cellular access points (APs) for small, medium and large indoor or outdoor deployments.

Mavenir said the acquisition extends its leadership in OpenRAN radio on three fronts:

Communication Service Providers: Adding 2G and 3G capabilities to the OpenRAN portfolio

Enterprise: Adding a full suite of enterprise radio solutions for Mavenir’s Private Network offerings, including OnGo/CBRS certified solutions

Nontraditional Networks: Leveraging market leading software defined vRAN solutions for Aviation, Maritime, Rural and Remote networks with next generation solutions in the air, on land and at sea.

“Operators are looking to transform their 2G/3G networks as they migrate to 4G and 5G,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO, Mavenir. “We expect to provide a seamless, multi radio access technology single RAN offering for those operators that allows them to have the benefits of advanced radio solutions across all layers.”

Nick Johnson, Founder and CTO of ip.access added, “CBRS/OnGo in the US and shared spectrum initiatives in Europe are but a few of the potential opportunities. It’s not just consumer services anymore, but industrial private networks, professional closed group networks for financial, healthcare, leisure and hospitality, among many others. We look forward to applying our long experience in private networks to complement Mavenir’s existing portfolio in serving this hugely expanded customer base.”



