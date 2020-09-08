KT deploys Infinera for Korea nationwide backbone

KT, South Korea’s largest telecom company, has deployed the Infinera 7300 Series Multi-haul Transport Platform in its national backbone network to support a nationwide rollout of 5G services.



Infinera said its 7300 platform was selected to provide a scalable core network solution optimized for the performance requirements of bandwidth-intensive end-user services such as 5G. Infinera’s solution for KT includes support for secure and reliable 200G transmission across KT’s nationwide core infrastructure. The 7300 coherent packet optical transport system offers a compelling pay-as-you-grow approach to network scaling. This model benefits KT by lowering initial costs, reducing equipment sparing costs, and providing the foundation for cost-effective scalability.



“Infinera’s advanced optical solutions enable KT to efficiently use its fiber and optimize the transmission of optical channels, lowering the total cost of network ownership, and helps KT maintain its global leadership in 5G,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “With Infinera’s innovative solutions, operators like KT pave the way for an agile and scalable infrastructure to support significant increases in bandwidth.”



Infinera's local partner for the project was Daesung Infotech.