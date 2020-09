A fire broke out on the Souther Korean-flagged cable-laying ship Responder west of the southern tip of Tsushima island, East China sea, South Korea. The incident occurred west of the southern tip of Tsushima island in the East China sea. According to Maritime Bulletin, all sixty personnel were evacuated. The ship subsequently sank.

