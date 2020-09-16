JFrog soars in IPO -- Database of DevOps

JFrog, which describes itself as "the “Database of DevOps” and de-facto standard in release and update management", raised $509 million in an initial public offering (IPO) of 11,568,218 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $44.00 per share.

The shares (Nasdaq: FROG) began trading on Wednesday and closed at $64.79, up 47%.

JFrog products are available as open-source, self-managed, and SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. JFrog claims more than 5,800 customers.





JFrog has headquarters in both Netanya, Israel and Sunnyvale, California.

