Iraq's Alsard Fiber deploys ADVA FSP 3000

Alsard Fiber, a wholesale provider in Iraq, is using ADVA's FSP 3000 OLS technology to provide extremely resilient, high-capacity services across Iraq s for its ISP, telecom, government and business customers.

The network uses ADVA’s multi-degree ROADMs, which automatically reroute traffic in the case of fiber breaks, along with ADVA's ALM fiber monitoring technology, empowering it to remotely identify areas of degradation and rapidly locate faults, boosting reliability and significantly reducing cost.

“What we needed from this deployment was high capacity, resilience and the ability to guarantee our stringent SLAs. ADVA’s technology gives us a network that delivers on all counts. Now we can support our huge customer base with a redundant, monitored and robustly protected fiber backbone able to provide fast and reliable services and ready to withstand the most difficult environments,” said Firya Mohammad Ali, CEO, Alsard Fiber. “We’ve invested heavily in our fiber plant. Our network stretches thousands of kilometers across the country and this new solution helps us realize the full value of our assets. It enables us to boost efficiency and reliability and ensure the stability that our customers demand.”



