Interxion to expand its data center campus in Madrid

Interxion has acquired a 3.6-acre land parcel in a strategic expansion of its operations in Madrid, Spain.Interxion said its Madrid facilities have become the primary hub for content exchange on the Iberian Peninsula – and in southern Europe more broadly.“The recent restrictions on people’s movements have shined a new light on the role of data centres and the digital economy,” said Robert Assink, Managing Director of Interxion Spain. “There is now heightened awareness of the importance of connectivity and access to the applications that enable us to work, study, consume content and shop from anywhere. Without data centres, it would not be possible to connect users and businesses.”