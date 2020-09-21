Intelsat launches Cloud Connect service

Intelsat announced a new Cloud Connect service for enterprises that provides a private gateway between a cloud service provider and cloud users, utilizing Intelsat’s global integrated space-and-terrestrial network.

The Intelsat Cloud Connect private gateway helps enterprises quickly extend cloud-based applications to virtually all of their locations, and to their remote workers—without having to build costly new terrestrial network facilities or rely on less secure, less reliable public internet connections.

The service is initially available to Intelsat FlexEnterprise customers and currently supports Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute connectivity.

http://www.intelsat.com/cloud-connect