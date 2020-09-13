Huawei and China Unicom hit 4.7 Gbps per cell with indoor MIMO

Huawei and China Unicom achieved a peak rate of up to 4.7 Gbps for cells with 100 MHz bandwidth in a test of 5G indoor distributed Massive MIMO

This indoor distributed Massive MIMO test was deployed and verified in the China's National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) using multiple terminals, and results showed that the downlink peak rate reached 4.7 Gbps in 100 MHz C-band cells.

Dr. Li Fuchang, Director of the Wireless Technology Research Center of China Unicom Research Institute, said: "At China Unicom, we are committed to improving the quality of products and services through innovation to bring intelligent technologies to customer's lives and increase the efficiency of production for businesses. To achieve this goal, China Unicom has been working with Huawei to innovate on the indoor distributed massive MIMO technology. With the rapid development of user bases and applications, 5G traffic requirements will increase also rapidly. This solution will help us pursue flexible capacity expansion on live networks, laying a solid technological foundation for continuing to deliver premium 5G experience for customers and diversifying 5G vertical applications for various businesses."

technology.

The indoor distributed Massive MIMO technology is one of the innovative applications implemented in the 5G Capital project, which was launched last year in Beijing by Huawei and China Unicom to demonstrate the transformative power of 5G.