GSA: 101 commercial 5G networks now operating in 44 countries

A total of 101 mobile operators in 44 countries/territories have now launched one of more fully commercial 3GPP-compliant 5G services, according to the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA).

Of these commercial networks, GSA data records that there are now 94 operators live with 3GPP-compliant 5G mobile services (up from 63 at the end of March 2020), while 37 have launched 3GPP-compliant 5G FWA or home broadband services (up from 34).

As of September 2020, the GSA GAMBoD database included detailed data and analysis on a total of 397 operators in 129 countries that have announced investment in 5G, including trials, acquisition of licences, planning, network deployment and launches.

“5G remains on track to become the fastest adopted mobile technology ever,” said Joe Barrett, President, Global mobile Suppliers Association. “There are now over 400 announced 5G devices; 5G subscriptions are doubling quarter on quarter; there are 20 commercially available 5G mobile processors and platforms and eight discrete 5G modems from five different semi-conductor companies. With over 100 commercial 5G networks now launched, and many more still being invested in by operators worldwide, we are seeing the mobile industry working together to drive 5G uptake at an unprecedented rate.”

