Google Fiber to offer 2 Gig service for $100/month

Google Fiber plans to introduce a 2 Gig performance tier for residential broadband customers.

The 2 Gig service will be priced at $100 per month and will come with a new Wi-Fi 6 router and mesh extender.

The new 2 Gig service will begin rolling out in Nashville, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama beginning in October. The company expects to extend 2 Gig to other Google Fiber and Google Fiber Webpass cities in early 2021.

Google Fiber is available in parts of the following cities:

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Charlotte, NC

Chicago, IL

Denver, CO

Huntsville, AL

Kansas City, KS/MO

Miami, FL

Nashville, TN

Oakland, CA

Orange County, CA

Provo, UT

San Antonio, TX

San Diego, CA

San Francisco, CA

Salt Lake Valley, UT

Seattle, WA

The Triangle, NC

West Des Moines, IA

https://fiber.google.com/blog/2020/the-next-step-in-speed-experience-2-gig-now-with-the-google-fiber-trusted-tester-program/

Google Fiber first introduced its 1 Gig residential broadband service in 2010



