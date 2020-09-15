Google Fiber to offer 2 Gig service for $100/month

Google Fiber plans to introduce a 2 Gig performance tier for residential broadband customers.
The 2 Gig service will be priced at $100 per month and will come with a new Wi-Fi 6 router and mesh extender.
The new 2 Gig service will begin rolling out in Nashville, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama beginning in October. The company expects to extend 2 Gig to other Google Fiber and Google Fiber Webpass cities in early 2021.
- Google Fiber is available in parts of the following cities:
- Atlanta, GA
- Austin, TX
- Charlotte, NC
- Chicago, IL
- Denver, CO
- Huntsville, AL
- Kansas City, KS/MO
- Miami, FL
- Nashville, TN
- Oakland, CA
- Orange County, CA
- Provo, UT
- San Antonio, TX
- San Diego, CA
- San Francisco, CA
- Salt Lake Valley, UT
- Seattle, WA
- The Triangle, NC
- West Des Moines, IA
https://fiber.google.com/blog/2020/the-next-step-in-speed-experience-2-gig-now-with-the-google-fiber-trusted-tester-program/
- Google Fiber first introduced its 1 Gig residential broadband service in 2010