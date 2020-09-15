Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Google Fiber to offer 2 Gig service for $100/month

 Google Fiber plans to introduce a 2 Gig performance tier for residential broadband customers.

The 2 Gig service will be priced at $100 per month and will come with a new Wi-Fi 6 router and mesh extender.

The new 2 Gig service will begin rolling out in Nashville, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama beginning in October. The company expects to extend 2 Gig to other Google Fiber and Google Fiber Webpass cities in early 2021.

  • Google Fiber is available in parts of the following cities: 
  • Atlanta, GA 
  • Austin, TX 
  • Charlotte, NC 
  • Chicago, IL 
  • Denver, CO 
  • Huntsville, AL 
  • Kansas City, KS/MO 
  • Miami, FL 
  • Nashville, TN 
  • Oakland, CA 
  • Orange County, CA 
  • Provo, UT 
  • San Antonio, TX 
  • San Diego, CA 
  • San Francisco, CA 
  • Salt Lake Valley, UT 
  • Seattle, WA 
  • The Triangle, NC 
  • West Des Moines, IA

https://fiber.google.com/blog/2020/the-next-step-in-speed-experience-2-gig-now-with-the-google-fiber-trusted-tester-program/

  • Google Fiber first introduced its 1 Gig residential broadband service in 2010