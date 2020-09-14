Gigamon opens R&D center in Ottawa

Gigamon announced plans to build out a world-class Research and Development (R&D) team in Ottawa, Canada with the goal of an office opening in 2021. Gigamon currently has tech hubs in Santa Clara, California; Seattle, Washington; and Chennai, India with sales offices worldwide.

“When reviewing potential expansion opportunities in North America, we considered a number of attractive options. In the end, Ottawa’s diverse workforce and bustling tech community made it the clear choice,” said Shane Buckley, President and Chief Operating Officer at Gigamon. “I would like to thank our partners at Invest Ottawa for being such tremendous partners throughout this process. We look forward to adding the best of the best to our team as our new tech hub will play a vital role in supporting our accelerated growth trajectory.”

