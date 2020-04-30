FCC seeks to facilitate 5G in the 3.45-3.55 GHz band

The FCC is seeking to make 100 megahertz of mid-band spectrum in the 3.45-3.55 GHz band available for 5G deployment across the contiguous United States.

The FCC adopted new rules for, and proposed additional changes to, the broader 3.3-3.55 GHz band. Specifically, the adopted rules remove the secondary, non-federal allocations from the 3.3-3.55 GHz band. The Report and Order relocates non-federal radiolocation licensees to the 2.9-3.0 GHz band, allowing them to continue operating there on a secondary basis to federal operations. It also allows amateur licensees to individually determine appropriate alternative spectrum from existing available spectrum allocations.

The FCC is also proposing to allocate the 3.45-3.55 GHz spectrum band for flexible-use service. It seeks comment on an appropriate regime to coordinate non-federal and federal use and proposes a band plan, as well as technical, licensing, and competitive bidding rules for the band. Lastly, it seeks comment on details regarding the processes for relocating non-federal radiolocation operators to the 2.9-3.0 GHz band and sunsetting amateur use in the 3.3-3.5 GHz band.