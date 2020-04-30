FCC Forum on 5G Open RAN - Monday, Sept 14, 10:30 EST

The FCC will host a Forum on 5G Open Radio Access Networks on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Among the speakers on the agenda for the forum are:
10:30AM-10:45AM (EST): Welcome Remarks
FCC Chairman Ajit V. Pai
U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo
10:50AM-11:30AM: Introduction to Open, Interoperable, and Virtualized Networks
FCC Chairman Ajit V. Pai, moderator
- Tareq Amin (Rakuten)
- Caroline Chan (Intel)
- Sachin Katti (VMware)
- Thierry Maupilé (Altiostar)
11:45AM-12:45PM: Benefits of Deployment/Driving Innovation
Wireless Telecommunications Bureau Associate Bureau Chief Charles Mathias and Office of the Chairman Policy Advisor Evan Swarztrauber, moderators
- Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm)
- Peter Gammel (GlobalFoundries)
- Diane Rinaldo (Open RAN Policy Coalition)
- John Roese (Dell)
- Mariam Sorond (CableLabs)
- Soma Velayutham (NVIDIA)
1:40PM-2:50PM: Lessons from the Field: Where Do We Go from Here?
FCC Chairman Ajit V. Pai, moderator
- Kaitki Agarwal (Parallel Wireless)
- John Baker (Mavenir)
- Stephen Bye (DISH)
- Craig Farrell (IBM)
- Marie-Paule Odini (HPE)
- Mathew Oommen (JIO)
- Marcus Weldon (Nokia)
3:00PM-5:00PM: Technical Deep Dive
FCC Chief Technology Officer Monisha Ghosh, moderator
- Mihai Banu (Blue Danube)
- Charles Clancy (MITRE)
- Cheryl Davis (Oracle)
- Ashutosh Dutta (Johns Hopkins University)
- Abhimanyu Gosain (Northeastern University)
- James Kimery (Spirent)
- Ivan Seskar (Rutgers University)
- Jacobus Van der Merwe (University of Utah)
