FCC Forum on 5G Open RAN - Monday, Sept 14, 10:30 EST

The FCC will host a Forum on 5G Open Radio Access Networks on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Among the speakers on the agenda for the forum are:

10:30AM-10:45AM (EST): Welcome Remarks

FCC Chairman Ajit V. Pai

U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo

10:50AM-11:30AM: Introduction to Open, Interoperable, and Virtualized Networks

FCC Chairman Ajit V. Pai, moderator

Tareq Amin (Rakuten)

Caroline Chan (Intel)

Sachin Katti (VMware)

Thierry Maupilé (Altiostar)

11:45AM-12:45PM: Benefits of Deployment/Driving Innovation

Wireless Telecommunications Bureau Associate Bureau Chief Charles Mathias and Office of the Chairman Policy Advisor Evan Swarztrauber, moderators

Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm)

Peter Gammel (GlobalFoundries)

Diane Rinaldo (Open RAN Policy Coalition)

John Roese (Dell)

Mariam Sorond (CableLabs)

Soma Velayutham (NVIDIA)

1:40PM-2:50PM: Lessons from the Field: Where Do We Go from Here?

FCC Chairman Ajit V. Pai, moderator

Kaitki Agarwal (Parallel Wireless)

John Baker (Mavenir)

Stephen Bye (DISH)

Craig Farrell (IBM)

Marie-Paule Odini (HPE)

Mathew Oommen (JIO)

Marcus Weldon (Nokia)

3:00PM-5:00PM: Technical Deep Dive

FCC Chief Technology Officer Monisha Ghosh, moderator

Mihai Banu (Blue Danube)

Charles Clancy (MITRE)

Cheryl Davis (Oracle)

Ashutosh Dutta (Johns Hopkins University)

Abhimanyu Gosain (Northeastern University)

James Kimery (Spirent)

Ivan Seskar (Rutgers University)

Jacobus Van der Merwe (University of Utah)

http://www.fcc.gov/live



