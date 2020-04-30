Thursday, September 10, 2020

FCC Forum on 5G Open RAN - Monday, Sept 14, 10:30 EST

The FCC will host a Forum on 5G Open Radio Access Networks on Monday, September 14, 2020. 

Among the speakers on the agenda for the forum are: 

10:30AM-10:45AM (EST): Welcome Remarks 

FCC Chairman Ajit V. Pai 

U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo 

10:50AM-11:30AM: Introduction to Open, Interoperable, and Virtualized Networks

FCC Chairman Ajit V. Pai, moderator 

  • Tareq Amin (Rakuten) 
  • Caroline Chan (Intel) 
  • Sachin Katti (VMware) 
  • Thierry Maupilé (Altiostar) 

11:45AM-12:45PM: Benefits of Deployment/Driving Innovation 

Wireless Telecommunications Bureau Associate Bureau Chief Charles Mathias and Office of the Chairman Policy Advisor Evan Swarztrauber, moderators 

  • Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm) 
  • Peter Gammel (GlobalFoundries) 
  • Diane Rinaldo (Open RAN Policy Coalition) 
  • John Roese (Dell) 
  • Mariam Sorond (CableLabs) 
  • Soma Velayutham (NVIDIA) 

1:40PM-2:50PM: Lessons from the Field: Where Do We Go from Here? 

FCC Chairman Ajit V. Pai, moderator  

  • Kaitki Agarwal (Parallel Wireless) 
  • John Baker (Mavenir) 
  • Stephen Bye (DISH) 
  • Craig Farrell (IBM) 
  • Marie-Paule Odini (HPE) 
  • Mathew Oommen (JIO)
  • Marcus Weldon (Nokia) 

3:00PM-5:00PM: Technical Deep Dive 

FCC Chief Technology Officer Monisha Ghosh, moderator 

  • Mihai Banu (Blue Danube) 
  • Charles Clancy (MITRE) 
  • Cheryl Davis (Oracle) 
  • Ashutosh Dutta (Johns Hopkins University)
  • Abhimanyu Gosain (Northeastern University) 
  • James Kimery (Spirent) 
  • Ivan Seskar (Rutgers University) 
  • Jacobus Van der Merwe (University of Utah) 


http://www.fcc.gov/live