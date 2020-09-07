FCC: Cost to replace Huawei and ZTE is $1.8 billion

The FCC estimates it will cost $1.837 billion to remove and replace Huawei and ZTE equipment from U.S. telecommunications networks that receive support from the federal Universal Service Fund.



“It is a top priority of our nation and this Commission to promote the security of our country’s communications networks. That’s why we sought comprehensive information from U.S. carriers about equipment and services from untrusted vendors that have already been installed in our networks. Today’s announcement marks a critical milestone in our ongoing commitment to secure our networks,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “By identifying the presence of insecure equipment and services in our networks, we can now work to ensure that these networks—especially those of small and rural carriers—rely on infrastructure from trusted vendors. I once again strongly urge Congress to appropriate funding to reimburse carriers for replacing any equipment or services determined to be a national security threat so that we can protect our networks and the myriad parts of our economy and society that rely upon them.”



The list of eligible telecommunications carriers with existing Huawei and ZTE equipment and services:

