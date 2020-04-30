FCC chairman pitches 3.45-3.55 GHz band for 5G

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai has circulated a petition to his fellow commissioners to make the 3.45-3.55 GHz band available for commercial use throughout the contiguous United States.





“We are moving forward quickly, in coordination with the Executive Branch, to ensure that this mid-band spectrum is available for commercial 5G deployment. This is another major step forward in advancing American leadership in 5G and producing benefits for America’s wireless consumers,” said Chairman Pai. “Our 5G FAST Plan is in full swing. With this 3.45 GHz band proposal, the upcoming C-band auction of 280 megahertz of spectrum, and the recently completed auction for Priority Access Licenses in the 3.5 GHz band, the Commission is on track to make a wide swath of 530 megahertz of continuous mid-band spectrum available for 5G. Combined with our work to make low- and high-band spectrum available for flexible use as well as our successful efforts to expedite the deployment of wireless infrastructure and fiber, we are establishing a strong foundation for wireless innovation and investment. I hope my colleagues will join me in supporting this important item at our monthly meeting.”