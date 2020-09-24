European Commission investigates Chinese dumping of fiber cables

The European Commission is launching an investigation into the alleged dumping of single mode optical fibre cables from China into the EU at below market prices.





The complaint was initiated by producers representing more than 25% of the total EU production of optical fibre cable. The complaint argues that the price of optical fibre cables in China is articially low due to distortions in the Chinese telecommunications sector by the Government of China.

https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/PDF/?uri=OJ:JOC_2020_316_R_0009&from=EN