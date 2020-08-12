Ericsson introduces Packet Core Firewall powered by A10

Ericsson introduced a Packet Core Firewall to help advance 5G core network security for communications service providers (CSPs).

The Ericsson Packet Core Firewall is powered by A10 Networks’ technology and is seamlessly integrated with Ericsson Packet Core Gateway in Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core offering. The solution also supports end-to-end network slicing and edge computing.

Ericsson said the new cloud native offering is optimized to scale with user plane to the edge of the network to cater for secure core network 5G use cases. The company also claims the solution delivers more than 50 percent total cost of ownership reduction over dedicated user plane security solutions, while maintaining 5G latency. This is enabled through a single CNF (Cloud Native Network Function) solution with simplified maintenance and orchestration.

Folke Anger, Head of Packet Core Solutions, Ericsson, says: “Securing service availability in 5G requires a holistic view beyond dedicated security solutions. We are now launching the Ericsson Packet Core Firewall seamlessly integrated into our Packet Core Gateway. This will provide our customers with substantial total cost of ownership improvements while ensuring their 5G services to the edge.”

Dhrupad Trivedi, CEO and Board Chair, A10 Networks, says: “Mobile operators are transitioning to more cloud native and distributed architectures to support 5G. This increases the critical need for security and network availability. A10 is excited to expand our partnership with Ericsson to enable current and emerging 5G use cases. The Ericsson Packet Core Firewall powered by A10 Networks is ready for cloud native deployments and addresses the evolving business needs for operators.”