Ericsson hits 5.4 Gbps in its own C Band campus network

Ericsson demonstrated a 5G campus network using C Band spectrum and achieving 5.4 Gbps peak cell capacity.

The demonstration used Ericsson's commercial equipment and 16-layer Multi-user MIMO 256 QAM with 8 UEs over 100MHz on C Band.

The C Band campus network utilizes a test license C Band Special Temporary Authorization (STA) from the FCC and consists of 64T64R AAS radio, baseband, Router 6000 and core network equipment from Ericsson, and is part of the 5G Distributed Innovation Network at Ericsson’s Plano, Texas, facility.

Kevin Zvokel, Head of Networks, Ericsson North America says: “Exceeding 5 Gbps on C Band spectrum sets high expectations for mid-band 5G deployments in the US. Ericsson is prepared to help our customers deploy 5G infrastructure now with superior performance and coverage to deliver the full potential of 5G.”







