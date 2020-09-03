Ericsson activates 5G on its own campus in Texas

Ericsson activated its own 5G Distributed Innovation Network across multiple locations in North Texas. The network uses Ericsson’s 5G portfolio across multiple campuses, including Plano Ericsson Village, the company’s 38-acre North American headquarters near Legacy Park, and Ericsson's Richardson Labs, a research facility nine miles away.



Both 5G Core Stand-Alone (SA) and integrated Non-standalone (NSA) radio access network (RAN) are supported in the lab using an SD-WAN connection to the public cloud as well as radio and mobile transport for full application cloud-to-device connectivity, management and orchestration.



Ericsson’s 5G Distributed Innovation Network now provides a collaboration environment for operators, application developers, hyperscalers and hardware manufacturers developing solutions for 5G. In fact, Ericsson will utilize Dell Technologies hardware at the Ericsson Village to demonstrate a realistic hardware configuration for the edge network.



Tomas Ageskog, Head of Digital Services for Ericsson North America, says: “Decades of communications technology experience and a passion for innovation have shaped our ability to anticipate our customers’ challenges. This end-to-end network provides a great platform for trial and development to demonstrate what end-users face in deploying 5G in an Enterprise environment across devices, access, transport and core.”



Kevin Zvokel, Head of Networks for Ericsson North America, says: “We built it, and we run it both as an operator and as a large, complex Enterprise, demonstrating how 5G and edge computing work together to deliver new services and use cases. We’re running real-world experiments and use cases to solve problems today that the industry will encounter tomorrow, such as end-to-end network slicing.”





