Ericsson activated its own 5G Distributed Innovation Network across multiple locations in North Texas. The network uses Ericsson’s 5G portfolio across multiple campuses, including Plano Ericsson Village, the company’s 38-acre North American headquarters near Legacy Park, and Ericsson's Richardson Labs, a research facility nine miles away.
Both 5G Core Stand-Alone (SA) and integrated Non-standalone (NSA) radio access network (RAN) are supported in the lab using an SD-WAN connection to the public cloud as well as radio and mobile transport for full application cloud-to-device connectivity, management and orchestration.
Ericsson’s 5G Distributed Innovation Network now provides a collaboration environment for operators, application developers, hyperscalers and hardware manufacturers developing solutions for 5G. In fact, Ericsson will utilize Dell Technologies hardware at the Ericsson Village to demonstrate a realistic hardware configuration for the edge network.
Tomas Ageskog, Head of Digital Services for Ericsson North America, says: “Decades of communications technology experience and a passion for innovation have shaped our ability to anticipate our customers’ challenges. This end-to-end network provides a great platform for trial and development to demonstrate what end-users face in deploying 5G in an Enterprise environment across devices, access, transport and core.”
Kevin Zvokel, Head of Networks for Ericsson North America, says: “We built it, and we run it both as an operator and as a large, complex Enterprise, demonstrating how 5G and edge computing work together to deliver new services and use cases. We’re running real-world experiments and use cases to solve problems today that the industry will encounter tomorrow, such as end-to-end network slicing.”
Thursday, September 3, 2020
Ericsson activates 5G on its own campus in Texas
