Ericsson 5G Radio Dot deployed in Shenyang's subway

Ericsson’s 5G indoor radio small cell solution has been deployed on Shenyang’s subway Line 9.

The Ericsson Radio Dot system is now providing China Mobile 5G connectivity across all 22 stations on the line. The 5G network has been operational for several months. The Ericsson 5G Radio Dot System on Line 9 operates on various China Mobile frequencies. It provides a stable downlink of 1Gbps and a maximum transmission rate of up to 1.4Gbps. A 1GB high-definition movie could therefore be downloaded within 10 seconds.

More than 900,000 passengers use the subway system in Shenyang, northeast China, every day.

Ericsson said it managed to install more than 500 5G Radio Dots across the 22 stations in just 20 days - 40 days ahead of schedule.

Dr. Jessey Huang, Head of Ericsson’s Indoor Product Line, says: “The Ericsson 5G Radio Dot provides high-quality 5G performance in areas where it has been traditionally difficult to get coverage and high data speeds. As 5G subscriptions increase, the 5G Radio Dot is the perfect answer to meeting the increasing data needs of subscribers in such areas, for example, subway stations. We have worked closely with China Mobile on the Shenyang Subway Line 9 deployment and it is a milestone for 5G-enabled transportation in Liaoning province. This opens doors to high-speed connectivity with low latency to passengers for bandwidth-intensive applications while on the move. The 5G-enabled subway will also facilitate Shenyang’s transformation to a smart city.”



