EKINOPS appoints Munière as CTO

EKINOPS announced the appointment of Vincent Munière as its new Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Research and Development.

Munière previously served at SFR (Altice Group), where he was most recently SVP, Network & OSS (Operations Support System) Engineering, managing a team of about 900 people and leading the network and IT OSS engineering activities. Prior to SFR, he spent 8 years developing solutions for carriers at Alcatel / Alcatel-Lucent in France, both in R&D and Pre-Sales organizations, and 3 years at ICO Global Communications in the UK. His dual background, strong customer focus and ability to understand the transport, switching and routing layers and challenges will be a great asset to deliver the innovative solutions service providers are looking for.

"We are very fortunate to have attracted such a talented executive and Vincent's experience will be invaluable to Ekinops. He knows how to deliver major technical innovations, define a strong technology vision and lead large teams through transformation programs to deliver on that vision. He comes in at a perfect time as we are migrating toward virtualization, 5G and edge computing which are areas he masters. His joining is a significant step toward continued growth and achievement of our strategic objectives," added Didier Brédy, CEO, Ekinops.



